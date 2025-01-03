New Orleans attacker was lone wolf, supporter of ISIS: FBI

Washington DC [US], January 3 : The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday (local time) said that the driver behind the New Orleans attack, Shamsud Din Jabba was lone wolf terrorist with no known accomplices and he supported Islamic State (ISIS).

Deputy Assistant FBI Director Christopher Raia, in a press conference, informed that the attacker, Shamsud Din Jabbar, had posted videos on social media platforms where he proclaimed his support for ISIS. The attacker was also concerned that if he only harmed his family and friends then the news headline would not focus on "war between the believers and disbelievers."

Raia, establishing the timeline before the New Orleans attack, said, "The investigators believe Jabbar picked up rented F-150 in Houston Texas at December 30. He then drove from Houston to New Orleans on the evening of the 31st and he posted several videos to an online platform proclaiming his support for ISIS. There were 5 videos posted on Jabbar's Facebook account. In the first viedo, Jabbar explained that he originally planned to harm his family and friends but was concerned that the news headline would not focus on "war between the believers and disbelievers." Additionally, he stated he had joined ISIS before this summer. He also provided a will and testament." Raia said.

An ISIS flag along with the suspected explosives devices was found in the attacker's vehicle.

A car rammed into a crowd during New Year's celebrations in Bourbon Street New Orleans, killing at least 14 people, FBI said. Earlier New Orleans Coroner had said that 15 people had died in the attack.

According to FBI spokesperson Raia, preliminary evidence suggests that Jabbar was heavily influenced by the Islamic State (IS), underscoring the disturbing trend of radicalization.

"This was an act of terrorism," Raia said. "It was premeditated and an evil act." The FBI was still investigating Jabbar's "path to radicalization," but the evidence reviewed so far showed that he was clearly inspired by IS, Raia said.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden assured every resource is being utilised to ensure there is no threat to the American people.

"I directed my team to make sure every resource is made available to federal, state and local law enforcement to complete the investigation in New Orleans quickly and to make sure there is no remaining threat to the American people."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor