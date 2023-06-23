New outpost established near site of Samaria terror attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 23 (ANI/TPS): A new outpost community was established in the Binyamin region of Samaria, near where Palestinian terrorists murdered four Israeli civilians earlier in the week.

Called "Hamore," it is located between the towns of Eli and Ma'ale Levona.

According to its founders, Hamore strengthens the Jewish hold on the area by creating a sequence of communities with Givat HaRoa'a and Givat Harel.

"The army must fight the enemy and enter the nests of terrorism. The settlement must work to deepen its roots. The residents of [the] Binyamin [region] are pioneers and determined to strengthen the settlement bloc and the succession of settlements in the region," said Israel Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council.

Tuesday's shooting, which killed four Israelis and wounded four others, took place at a restaurant and gas station located on the highway overlooked by Eli.

The two terrorists were killed, and on Wednesday night the IDF mapped their homes for demolition.

In response to the terrorist attack, the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday announced it was fast-tracking plans for 1,000 new housing units in Eli.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday said, "Our answer to terrorism is to strike it hard and build our country. It was agreed upon to immediately advance the planning of approximately 1,000 new housing units in Eli, adjacent to the site of the attack."

The developments in Hamore and Eli comes on the heels of an Israeli Cabinet decision on Sunday to advance plans for 4,000 housing units in Judea and Samaria on Sunday. (ANI/TPS)

