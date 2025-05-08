New Pope elected, announcement awaited

Rome, May 8 A new Pope has been elected, with the trademark white smoke billowing out of the chimney high above St Peter's Square on Thursday to signify the conclave of the Cardinals has made its choice to select Pope Francis' successor.

Joy erupted among the clergy and laity awaiting a decision, and all eyes are on the balcony, awaiting the first appearance of the new head of the Roman Catholic Church.

