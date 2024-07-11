New power plant to offer lowest price per kWh of electricity in Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 11 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Inter-ministerial tender committee for solar energy projects in the Accountant General's Division announced that EDF Renewables that the company won the PPP tender for the financing, planning, construction, operation, and maintenance of a solar facility for the production of electricity in Ashalim (a small town in the Negev), using photovoltaic technology with a capacity of approximately 100 megawatts, after offering the lowest price for electricity production in the history of the State of Israel - less than 7 shekels per kWh.

The facility, which will cover an area of more than 220 acres in the Ashlim area, will generate electricity using photovoltaic technology.

It joins a series of joint PPP projects for the public and private sectors for the construction of renewable energy power plants that were promoted by the Accountant General.

The projects include two thermo-solar power plants and two photovoltaic power plants which are already supplying over 300 megawatts to the electricity sector.

After the completion of the construction of this project by the EDF Renewables company, the five projects in the Ashlim area are expected to together provide over 400 megawatts of renewable energy that will be fed into the electricity grid, will assist in the supply of production in the electricity sector according to demand and will contribute to meeting the national goals for electricity production from renewable energies. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor