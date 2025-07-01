New road will remain as symbol of India-Guyana "deep friendship": Jaishankar as Phase I of Ogle to Eccles portion of the East Coast-East Bank road linkage project is commissioned

Georgetown [Guyana], July 1 : As Guyana President Irfaan Ali commissioned Phase I of the Ogle to Eccles portion of the East Coast-East Bank road linkage project on Tuesday, the External Affairs Minister conveyed greetings on behalf of the people and government of India and said the new road will not only connect the East Bank and East Coast, reduce travel time and improving connectivity, but would remain as a symbol of "deep friendship" shared by two nations.

In a video message for the people of Guyana, Jaishankar complimented Indian companies for the successful completion of the project. He said the project demonstrates "the aspirations of Guyanese people and is also emblematic of the able leadership and vision of President Ali's government towards Guyana's progress and prosperity."

In the video message shared by the Indian High Commission in Guyana on X, Jaishankar said, "During my visit to Guyana last year, I witnessed and experienced the warmth of our relationship and the unbreakable bonds of friendship that connect us. This new road will not only connect the East Bank and East Coast, reducing travel time and improving connectivity, but will remain as a symbol of our deep friendship, signifying the indomitable spirit of our people, which connects our two countries."

He hailed ties between India and Guyana, saying that the two nations have a "bond of blood" deeply rooted in shared history, common values, and a strong belief in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. He expressed India's happiness to see the growth and progress made by Guyana in creating excellent infrastructure.

Jaishankar said, "I am delighted to join you as we witness yet another milestone in the expanding partnership between India and Guyana. Guyana has a very special place in our hearts. It is not just another relationship. It is a bond of blood, deeply rooted in our shared history, our common values, and our strong belief in "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", or the world is one family. We are extremely proud of Guyana's economic and developmental transformation. We are delighted to see the impressive growth and progress being made in creating excellent infrastructure that should contribute towards Guyana's future development as one of the fastest-growing economies."

"This new infrastructure, the East Bank East Coast Road Linkage Project, reflects the aspirations of Guyanese people. It is also emblematic of the able leadership and vision of President Ali's government towards Guyana's progress and prosperity. I compliment you all for the people-centric, development-oriented and forward-looking approach, as India is also witnessing a similar rapid economic transformation with impressive infrastructure development. We are delighted to share our own experience and expertise and work with Ghana as a fellow democracy and a trusted friend to realise our goal of 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, sab ka prayas'. It is a sign of a healthy and flourishing democracy," he added.



Complimenting Indian companies for completion of the project, he said, "I would also like to compliment Indian companies, Ride and Ashoka Buildcon, for successful completion of this project. I'm sure that it will open a new chapter in our expanding economic and developmental partnership."

During his visit to Guyana in 2024, Jaishankar visited the site of the East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage Project. For the visit, he was accompanied by Guyana's Minister of Public Works, Deodat Indar.

At the time, Jaishankar in a post on X stated, "'Delivered by India' is a growing global infra reality. Paid a site visit to the East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage Project along with Minister of Public Works Deodat Indar. Interacted with workers and senior staff. Impressed by their enthusiasm."

