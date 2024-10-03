New study reveals alarming trends in women's reproductive health in Pakistan, due to unmet family planning needs

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 3, : Around 66 women per 1,000 under the reproductive age (15-49) in Pakistan underwent induced abortions, resulting in complications for around 21-30 per cent of these women, a new study has revealed.

The study titled "Findings: Safeguarding Women's Health: Trends, Inequities, and Opportunities in Pakistan's Abortion and Post-Abortion Care Services" presents the data from 2023.

Notably, the women in rural areas face these issues more than their wealthier or urban counterparts. Approximately 17.3 per cent have indicated an unmet need for family planning, leading to higher rates of unintended pregnancies, many of which may result in unsafe abortions, Dawn reported.

The event presented results from a national study conducted by the Population Council in collaboration with the Guttmacher Institute, which examined women's reproductive health in Pakistan, particularly regarding abortion and post-abortion care.

17.3 per cent of women report an unmet need for family planning, while abortion-related complications have decreased to 11.7 per 1,000.

The Women's Health Study is the third national assessment in a series, following similar studies conducted in 2002 and 2012. It arrives at a critical moment as Pakistan faces considerable reproductive health challenges.

The study indicates that the rate of abortion-related complications has decreased from 13.9 per 1,000 women in 2012 to 11.7 per 1,000 in 2023, although significant disparities remain, Dawn reported.

The study is alarming for Pakistan, as the intercensal population growth rate is recorded at 2.55 per cent per annum, with contraceptive use stagnating. Additionally, 17.3 per cent of women report an unmet need for family planning, which contributes to high rates of unintended pregnancies, many of which lead to unsafe abortions.

The Coordinator to the Pakistan PM on National Health Services, Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath, said, "The government is fully committed to enhancing healthcare access, especially for women in marginalised and underserved regions. We are working towards a system where every woman can receive the healthcare she needs...free from stigma or fear."

He further added that the Pakistan government plans to implement the report's recommendations by investing in infrastructure, capacity building, and an enhanced referral system to improve emergency response capabilities, strengthening reproductive health services nationwide.

