New technology bolsters South Africa's border security, says minister

Johannesburg, Feb 1 The implementation of new technology has significantly strengthened South Africa's border security, resulting in a 215-per cent increase in the prevention of illegal cross-border movements at ports of entry during this festive season, Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said.

Speaking at a briefing Friday on the Border Management Authority (BMA) festive season campaign, Schreiber said the piloting of new technology, including drones and body cameras, has demonstrated the power of digital transformation to secure and enhance border management.

“It is now time for the BMA to permanently acquire these capabilities, as we accelerate our work to digitalise South Africa’s port environment, including automating all entry and exit procedures,” the Minister said.

He revealed that 50,312 undocumented individuals were intercepted while attempting to cross into South Africa illegally in the 2024/2025 festive season, Xinhua news agency reported.

The minister attributed the increase to the deployment of drones at five ports of entry. During the 2023/2024 festive season, the number of intercepted individuals stood at 15,924.

"Another 6,159 people were detected for overstaying, and a further 1,923 were refused entry due to fraudulent documentation or non-compliance with entry requirements," he added.

Schreiber commended the success registered at ports of entry to curb illegal activities.

Schreiber also disclosed that BMA border guards, in cooperation with the police, made 322 arrests, including 132 wanted criminals, and seized illicit goods worth 690 million rand (about $37 million), including illegal cigarettes.

Additionally, he said the BMA processed the legitimate movement of 5,084,251 travelers across the country's ports of entry. The use of technology at border crossings led to an increase of 51,680 travellers compared to the 2023/2024 festive period.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor