New Tibetan voices rise against China's oppression

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 4 : In a significant political development ahead of the 2026 Chitue (Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile) elections, three candidates, two representing the U-Tsang constituency and one from Dotoe, formally declared their candidacy at the Tibetan Settlement Welfare Hall in Dharamshala on Wednesday.

All three emphasised the urgent need to rejuvenate Tibetan democracy and strengthen efforts against China's escalating repression in Tibet, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, the candidates Tsering Tharchin, Sonam Tobgyal, and Gyaltsen Chokyi outlined their visions for a more accountable and engaged Tibetan political culture. Independent researcher Tsering Tharchin said his campaign seeks to restore open public discourse and greater political participation, both of which he believes have declined in recent years.

He criticised the growing apathy and lack of debate in previous election cycles, arguing that voters must evaluate candidates based on ideas and integrity rather than familiarity or regional loyalty. Tharchin warned against factionalism and ego-driven politics, calling instead for collective unity to advance the Tibetan cause. Drawing on his activism, including the 2012 Delhi movement, he pledged to raise global awareness of China's human rights violations and environmental exploitation inside Tibet.

Sonam Tobgyal, a researcher at Tibet Watch, centred his candidacy on youth empowerment and national unity. Citing a generational shift in the Tibetan exile community, he urged young Tibetans to take greater civic responsibility and leadership. Reflecting on the 15 years since the Dalai Lama devolved political power, he expressed concern that internal divisions have hindered progress and discouraged youth participation. He warned that the next decade will be pivotal as China intensifies its control over Tibet, as highlighted by Phayul.

Meanwhile, Chinese-language teacher Gyaltsen Chokyi pledged to prioritise Tibetan language preservation, promote a deeper understanding of Chinese politics, and represent Tibet's plight effectively on international platforms. She asserted that protecting linguistic and cultural identity remains the foundation of resistance against China's ongoing cultural erasure in Tibet, as reported by Phayul.

