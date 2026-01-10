New US Ambassador to Bangladesh sworn in

Washington, Jan 10 Brent Christensen, a career foreign service official, was sworn in as the new United States Ambassador to Bangladesh, with the State Department highlighting his long experience with the country and Washington’s focus on trade ties and strategic engagement with Dhaka.

The oath of office was administered to Christensen by Deputy Secretary of State Michael R. McFaul at the State Department's Foggy Bottom headquarters.

Christensen brings “deep experience and expertise in US-Bangladesh relations,” said the Bureau of South and Central Asia.

“We look forward to his leadership in strengthening our trade partnership and promoting US interests in Bangladesh,” it said.

Christensen now heads to Dhaka with over 20 years of experience working on US policy towards Bangladesh across his foreign service career, including a prior tour in Dhaka.

“I understand well its importance and the significant US interests there. Bangladesh's strategic location makes it an important participant in an open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” he told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing on October 23.

Christensen described Bangladesh as “an important participant in an open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” and said the country was at a decisive political juncture.

“Bangladesh is also at a pivotal point,” he said. “Student-led protests in August 2024 brought down a government that had been in power for 15 years. The people of Bangladesh will go to the polls early next year, the country's most consequential election in decades, to choose a new government and a new path forward,” he said.

“The United States supports Bangladesh in its journey towards a bright and democratic future. If confirmed, I look forward to leading the embassy Dhaka team to build strong ties with both the current interim government and its democratically elected successor to advance the US-Bangladesh relationship. Often referred to as one of the new Asian Tigers, Bangladesh shows significant economic potential,” he told the lawmakers.

Christensen said that, having overcome tremendous challenges, Bangladesh is now on the cusp of graduation from least developed country status, a true tribute to the resilience and perseverance of the Bangladeshi people. “If confirmed, I will work to promote opportunities for US business, reduce trade barriers in the trade deficit and strengthen US-Bangladesh economic ties,” he said.

The swearing-in comes amid heightened congressional attention on political developments in Bangladesh. In a letter dated December 23, 2025, senior lawmakers from the House Foreign Affairs Committee wrote to interim leader Muhammad Yunus, urging steps to ensure credible elections and respect for democratic norms.

“We welcome your willingness to step forward at a moment of national crisis in Bangladesh to lead an interim government ahead of elections in February of next year,” the lawmakers wrote.

“It is vital that the interim government work with parties across the political spectrum to create the conditions for free and fair elections that allow the voice of the Bangladeshi people to be expressed peacefully through the ballot box,” the letter said.

The lawmakers warned against curbs on political activity, saying, “Freedom of association, as well as the principle of individual rather than collective criminal responsibility, are fundamental human rights.”

They also raised concerns about past elections and security-related violence. “The Department of State and many other international observers noted that the 2018 and 2024 General Elections were not free or fair,” the letter said, citing a UN estimate that “security services killed 1,400 people during protests in July and August 2024.”

“Bangladesh is a critical partner for the United States, and we stand ready to work with you and your government to support both our bilateral relationship and Bangladesh’s democratic transition in the months ahead,” the lawmakers wrote.

Christensen brings extensive national security and regional experience to the Dhaka posting. Most recently, he served as Foreign Policy Advisor to the Commander of United States Strategic Command from August 2022 to January 2025, advising on the foreign policy implications of the US global strategic deterrence mission.

He was designated Senior Official performing the duties of Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security by President Donald J. Trump on January 20, 2025, a role he held until October 10, 2025.

A career member of the Senior Foreign Service, Christensen previously served as Counselor for Political and Economic Affairs at the US Embassy in Dhaka from 2019 to 2021, as well as Deputy Director of the Office of Regional Security and Arms Transfers in the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs.

Christensen is a Distinguished Graduate of the National War College and holds advanced degrees in national security strategy and statistics. He speaks Spanish, German and Vietnamese.

The United States and Bangladesh established diplomatic relations in 1972, and ties have since expanded to include trade, development cooperation, security dialogue and humanitarian engagement, including support for Rohingya refugees.

