New USFK commander vows to bolster South Korea-US alliance

Seoul, Dec 20 General Xavier Brunson took office as the new commander of US Forces Korea (USFK) on Friday, vowing a continued commitment to upholding the South Korea-US alliance amid persistent threats by North Korea.

Brunson replaced General Paul LaCamera to lead the 28,500-strong American troops in South Korea in a change-of-command ceremony held at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometres south of Seoul, attended by top officials from both nations, including acting Defence Minister Kim Seon-ho and US Indo-Pacific Command Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo.

As USFK commander, Brunson also serves as Commander of the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command (CFC) and the UN Command.

Brunson emphasised the importance of the alliance as well as cooperation with the wider international community in maintaining "collective security" and a "rules-based international order" in responding to potential threats.

In his address, the new commander cited a Bible verse that goes: "One may be overpowered. Two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken."

"This first reflects the strength of our alliance, the solidarity of our trilateral partnerships and the resilience of our multinational coalition. United, we are stronger and more capable of meeting any challenge," he said, Yonhap news agency reported.

LaCamera, who is retiring after nearly 44 years of service, noted how South Korea, a nation that stands as a "beacon of freedom and prosperity" holds a "special place" in his heart.

Thanking the CFC over its efforts for readiness during his more than three years of service in South Korea, LaCamera urged the command to maintain such commitment under Brunson's leadership.

"Readiness is perishable ... Continue training daily. Remain vigilant and make sure that 'fight tonight' are not just hollow words," he said, referring to the command's slogan touting combined readiness posture.

Paparo echoed the call, noting that Brunson is the "right leader" to take the command to the "next level" at a sensitive time in terms of security.

"Given this dangerous security environment with North Korea's increasingly aggressive behavior and our adversaries, transactional symbiosis with the PRC, with Russia, North Korea, the troops have got to be ready to fight tonight," he said referring to China by its formal name.

"You're the right leader for this challenging assignment," he said, stressing that the South Korea-US alliance is "steadfast."

Kim, Seoul's acting defense chief, thanked LaCamera for his efforts to enhance the allies' combined defense posture and implementing the Washington Declaration through military measures.

He expressed hope that the alliance, which has survived challenges over the past seven decades, will continue to strengthen during Brunson's leadership.

"The ROK-US alliance founded on unwavering trust will not sway in the face of any obstacles," Kim said. "I'm confident that the spirit of 'We go together' will continue to thrive not only between our nations but also through General Brunson."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor