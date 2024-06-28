New visual identity of Sharjah Summer Promotions 2024 launched

Dubai [UAE], June 28 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) have announced the launch of the new visual identity of Sharjah Summer Promotions 2024, under the slogan "Get set for a summer brimming with discounts and adventures."

Slated to run from 1st July to 1st September across Sharjah, the event is organised in collaboration with the Chamber's Shopping Malls Sector Business Group in coordination with several concerned government entities within the emirate.

This announcement was made during a press conference held on Thursday at SCCI's headquarters to unveil the key features of the 21st edition of the festival.

The press conference was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, along with several officials of government institutions in Sharjah.

The two-month extravaganza is filled with promotions and mega discounts on various products and renowned local and international brands, hotel discounts and unprecedented tourism packages with complimentary experiences at tourist spots in the emirate.

Moreover, there will be contests and raffles for a luxurious Infiniti QX50 car, 30 gold bars, and shopping vouchers. Shopping centres, central markets, and retail stores across Sharjah have also curated valuable prizes and gifts for consumers.

Al Owais affirmed that the "Sharjah Summer Promotions" stands as one of the most significant events in the UAE and the region. The event has successfully established itself as a core pillar in invigorating the economic, commercial, and tourism activities in Sharjah over the past 21 years.

For his part, Al Midfa said, "We are confident that the new visual brand identity will have a great impact on boosting tourism and retail sectors in the emirate, which welcomed over 450,000 visitors last summer alone. The new campaign will drive the growth of the tourism sector, increase its contribution to the national economy, and provide visitors with a more inclusive and enriching experience this season."

This year, the Sharjah Chamber is allocating up to AED3 million in prizes for the 2024 season in collaboration with SCTDA.

This year's event showcases more than 20 diverse hotel packages from 16 participating hotel establishments, alongside offers at 11 popular tourist destinations. In total, there are 70 summer offerings, including entertainment events, workshops, and summer camps.

Additionally, the summer festivities feature workshops, weekly summer and entertainment programmes for children, events, and marine activities in Khorfakkan. The event also includes extensive marketing activities, offering up to 75 per cent discounts in malls, along with valuable prizes through participation in various draws.

The event will feature the launch of the "Back to School Campaign" from 19th August to 1st September, which offers major discounts of up to 85 percent on diverse school supplies.

The organising committee of the Sharjah Summer Promotions has launched a website for the event (www.shjsummer.ae), which encompasses all necessary information. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor