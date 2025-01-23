New Wildfire in Los Angeles Burns 5,000 Acres in Hours; Over 10,000 Forced to Evacuate (Watch Videos)

A fresh bushfire broke out north of Los Angeles on Wednesday, ranging wildfire prompted evacuation orders as over 10,000 people asked to evacuate in the area already struggling with damages from a previous blaze incident. Over 50,000 people were ordered to evacuate by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The bushfire consumed hillsides near Castaic Lake and further spread to more than 50,000 acres within hours. Strong Santa Ana winds propelled the fire, pushing smoke and dangerous embers ahead of the flames. The official asked 31,000 residents to evacuate around the lake in north Los Angeles.

🚨‼️ BREAKING:



Footage captures fire tornadoes accelerating the rapid spread of new wildfires in Los Angeles, USA. pic.twitter.com/3QMBbdXX94 — SilencedSirs◼️ (@SilentlySirs) January 23, 2025

The fresh fire took place when the people in greater Los Angeles were still struggling with losses from a massive wildfire that claimed over two dozen lives and destroyed several properties.

Massive fire in Los Angeles sparks mandatory evacuations, with over 8,000 acres on fire from the out of control Hughes Fire near Castaic Lake.



19,000 residents have been evacuated from the fire.



pic.twitter.com/IjqbhaCMO2 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 23, 2025

The evacuation of 500 inmates from Pitchess Detention Centre in Castaic was confirmed, and they will transferred to a nearby facility. Approximately 4,600 inmates at other local jails were sheltering in place, with transport ready if needed.

The wildfire also affected I5 freeway traffic and closed vehicular traffic on the major section of the West Coast route. Aerial firefighting efforts included water and retardant drops from helicopters, planes, and two Super Scoopers. Ground crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest joined the firefighting effort.