New wildfire in Los Angeles scorches over 8,000 acres

California, Jan 23 A fast-moving brush fire erupted in Los Angeles County, expanding to 8,096 acres (32.76 square km) with zero containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

The blaze dubbed Hughes Fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday in the area of Lake Hughes Road near Castaic Lake, about 80 km northwest of downtown Los Angeles, the Cal Fire reported, noting it quickly grew to the size in less than 6 hours and had crossed the county line to the neighbouring Venture County, reports Xinhua news agency.

Fueled by heavy and dry plants and pushed by gusting Santa Ana winds, the latest wildfire in Southern California spread rapidly, the local media said, adding approximately 19,000 residents are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Students from middle and elementary schools in the Castaic community were evacuated on Wednesday afternoon, and the Castaic Sports Complex was also under a mandatory evacuation order, which was used by firefighters as a command post.

The Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic evacuated 476 inmates to the nearby North County Correction Facility.

Los Angeles County has been inundated with deadly blazes this month. The Palisades and Eaton fires, the largest ones in the most populous county of the United States, have killed 28 people, sparked numerous mandatory evacuations, and destroyed thousands of structures.

The National Weather Service Los Angeles warned Wednesday afternoon that high winds were expected to continue in Southern California throughout the afternoon and overnight, further inhibiting firefighting efforts against the wildfires raging in the region.

"Winds will be elevated enough to cause explosive fire behaviour," meteorologist Ariel Cohen said. "This is a very volatile situation, and everyone needs to be prepared."

A total of 11 people were killed in the Palisades Fire while 17 died in the Eaton Fire amid mass devastation in both communities that has left many residents scrambling to find new homes.

They are now 68 per cent and 91 per cent contained, respectively, after more than two weeks of expansive firefighting efforts.

Robert Jensen of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department urged everyone in the affected area of the new fire to evacuate immediately.

"We've seen the devastation caused by people failing to follow those orders in the Palisades and Eaton fires. I don't want to see that here in our community as well. If you've been issued an evacuation order, please get out," he said.

Police were seen driving through the neighbourhood, telling people to leave as the fire spread.

Footage showed helicopters and planes dropping water and retardant on the fire.

The fleet included two Super Scoopers, large amphibious planes that can carry hundreds of gallons (litres) of water.

Fire crews from Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest were also working on the ground to fight the blaze.

The exact cause of the fire is unclear, but it started during red flag conditions when strong winds and low humidity make it easier for fires to spread quickly.

