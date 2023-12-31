New Year celebrations: Karachi Police to charge violators with attempted murder for aerial firing

Karachi [Pakistan], December 31 : In the wake of the New Year celebrations in the country, the Karachi police chief on Sunday warned the citizens that they would be charged with attempted murder for aerial firing, The News International reported on Sunday.

It reported that Additional Inspector General Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind said that the charges of attempted murder will be included in the cases lodged against those involved in aerial firing on New Year's night.

Moreover, AIG Rind also ordered his subordinates, especially traffic police chief DIG Iqbal Dara, to arrest people for drinking and driving.

A ban has also been ordered on the carrying and display of weapons throughout the city, as well as directives for arresting those involved in conducting aerial firing.

On August 14, at least two people lost their lives while over 80 got wounded because of aerial firing in various areas of Karachi during the Independence Day celebrations this year.

Meanwhile, Sindh Inspector General Riffat Mukhtar Raja presided over a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office in Karachi to review the security situation ahead of the annual celebratory night, The News International reported.

A strategy was discussed, and orders were issued in the meeting about security. The Sindh police spokesperson said the AIG stressed the need for solid and effective steps at all levels, considering the protection of people's lives and properties.

The Sindh police chief expressed concern that aerial firing on the arrival of the new year poses a serious threat not only to children but also to other youth and adults, causing severe casualties.

Directives were given to initiate immediate implementation of security measures in connection with New Year's Eve. These include rigorous checks on all internal and external roads, mobile and motorbike patrols, random snap checking, and strict monitoring at entry and exit points in all districts.

The AIG highlighted the importance of strong and successful actions against hooliganism and aerial firing, bringing those involved under the grip of the law.

Rind also stressed conducting search operations, making announcements at markets and through mosques to thwart aerial firing, and promoting positive police actions through social media to counter any negative impact.

The Karachi police chief and all the zonal DIGs, along with district SSPs of Karachi, and other range DIGs and district SSPs participated in the meeting through videoconferencing.

The News International reported quoting officials who said Rind ordered DIG Dara to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on New Year's Eve. Traffic police will check random vehicles with alcohol level checkers, and in case of drunk driving, FIRs will be lodged at the relevant police stations and the vehicles will also be impounded.

Besides that, South Zone police chief DIG Syed Asad Raza has requested the Sindh government to order a ban on the display of weapons on New Year's Eve.

A relevant notification issued by the city commissioner reads that the South Zone DIG, through a letter dated December 29, has informed that on New Year's Eve, a large number of youngsters from different areas of the city would move to Sea View on motorbikes and in cars, which can create traffic jams and inconvenience to area residents.

The notification states that the DIG has requested that a ban under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) be imposed on the carrying and display of arms, aerial firing and the use of firecrackers to safeguard precious lives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor