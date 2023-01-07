New Year heralds record tech layoffs, all eyes now on quarterly results

New Delhi, Jan 7 The New Year started on a super bad note for tech employees as e-commerce giant Amazon and enterprise-software company Salesforce together announced to lay off more than 25,000 workers, with others joining the ongoing layoff season amid recession fears.

To put this in perspective, tech companies globally sacked 28,096 workers in the January 1-January 5 period, according to layoff tracking website Layoffs.fyi.

In December last year, over 17,000 tech employees were shown the door

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor