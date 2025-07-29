New York City Shooting: 5 Killed After Gunman Opens Fire Inside Manhattan Building; Suspect Dead

Six people, including the gunman, were dead in a shooting inside the Manhattan building on Monday, July 28. The victims of the incident were identified as one of the New York City Department officers and four civilians. The shooter is dead, and reports suggest that he fatally shot himself.

The gunman has been identified as Shane Tamura (27), who opened fire inside a Midtown Manhattan building in New York City. The suspect gunman is a Las Vegas native and former football player. Tamura rushed into a skyscraper at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan with an assault at around 6.30 pm on Monday, injuring NYPD duty police officer and civilians. He was later found dead on the 33rd floor from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

🇺🇸 At least 5 people were killed in a shooting in a Manhattan high-rise in New York, the New York Post reports.



According to the publication, a "crazed man" opened fire inside the skyscraper, which also houses the NFL headquarters. pic.twitter.com/F6A1wO3k3O — Маrina Wolf (@volkova_ma57183) July 29, 2025

A CCTV camera captured a gunman walking inside the building with an assault rifle in hand, towards a series of double doors, wearing sunglasses. CBS reports that two NYPD officers, who were off-duty but working as security in the building, and two civilians were shot.

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York mayor, has posted about the attack on social media. "I’m heartbroken to learn of the horrific shooting in midtown and I am holding the victims, their families, and the NYPD officer in critical condition in my thoughts," he wrote on X.

Grateful for all of our first responders on the ground. https://t.co/ixEeqnPdD5 — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) July 29, 2025

"Grateful for all of our first responders on the ground." The attack took place while the candidate was visiting family members in Uganda, according to the New York Times.