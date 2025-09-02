New York City Shooting: 6 Shot During West Indian American Day Parade in Brooklyn; Suspect at Large

At least six people were shot and one was slashed in a separate incident on Monday, September 1, during the West Indian American Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York City. The violence was reported in the afternoon at several locations in Crown Heights, while parade crowds were still in the venue.

The first incident of violence was reported at around 5.35 pm on Monday near 1098 Eastern Parkway, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD). A 40-year-old woman was injured and a 20-year-old was shot in the leg. Both were shifted to Kings County Hospital and said to be in stable condition.

At around 6.12 pm another incident took place at Eastern Parkway and Nostrand Avenue, where a man was slashed with a cutting instrument. He received several injuries on his body and refused medical aide and was uncooperative with investigators.

At around 6.46 pm, two men were shot in the shoulder near Classon Avenue and Eastern Parkway. One was taken to Kings County Hospital, while the other arrived by private means. Both were listed in stable condition. Minutes later, around 6:55 p.m., a 53-year-old man was shot in the neck and leg outside Yard Pot Restaurant and Bakery on Nostrand Avenue and Sterling Street. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 40-year-old woman was also shot in the ankle and arrived at the same hospital by private means in stable condition.