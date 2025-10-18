New York Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Warehouse in Brooklyn (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out on Friday night, October 17, in a warehouse situated in New York's Midwood area of Brooklyn. A video shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shows massive flames towering, blowing from the structure engulfing the whole warehouse.

Brooklyn Warehouse Fire

Also Read | Montgomery County Shooting: 6 Injured in Crossfire Among Motorcycle Gangs in West Norriton Township.

The Brooklyn Fire Department sounded three three-alarm fires. The firefighters' team has launched an operation to douse the blaze. Other emergency teams, including ambulances, are at the spot. No injuries have been reported in the incident yet. The cause of the fire is under investigation.