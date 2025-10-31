New York Floods: 2 Found Dead in Flooded Basements As Sudden Rainstorm Hits NYC (Watch Videos)

Two people were found dead in basements of New York City (NYC) after a sudden territorial rainfall and rainstorm lashed the city, causing waterlogging and flooding. Several roads were shut and flights at the airport were delayed, according to The Guardian report. A firefighter's department received a call of a person trapped inside a flooded basement of a townhouse in Brooklyn. At around 4.30 pm, a scuba team reached the spot and removed the body of a 39-year-old man.

In… pic.twitter.com/nvIPpuQJlm — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) October 31, 2025

A video shared on X shows firefighters and a scuba team carrying the body of a man who died in the basement of a townhouse. Another man was found dead inside the flooded basement in Manhattan. The 43-year-old deceased's remains were removed from the basement of a boiler room of an apartment building. The cause of the death is still under investigation.

According to reports, the city recorded 4.57cm of rainfall in Central Park on Thursday, October 30. As per the National Weather Service, LaGuardia Airport recorded 5 cm of rainfall. Photos and videos on social media showed water rising to the bumpers of cars and pouring into subway stations.

NEW YORK: Heavy flooding hit New York City today as a powerful storm swept through the tri-state region, delivering heavy rain and strong winds. pic.twitter.com/tzR0Agym4p — KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) October 30, 2025

Street flooding was highly localised, turning some intersections with clogged drains into pools deep enough to float cars, while leaving the next blocks with only modest puddles.