New York homeless man kills two, injures one in stabbing spree

New York, Nov 19 A homeless man killed two people and critically wounded another one in a series of random stabbing in Manhattan, said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The 51-year-old man, who had been arrested eight times before, was arrested shortly after his attack on the third victim, Xinhua news agency reported.

Investigation is going on and law enforcement departments in New York City are not looking for any additional suspects at this time, according to Adams.

"It is a clear, clear example of the criminal justice system, mental health system that continues to fail New Yorkers," Adams said.

As investigations are underway, further details are awited.

