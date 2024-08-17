'New York is New Delhi of America', says city's Mayor praising diaspora contributions

New York, Aug 17 "New York City is the New Delhi of America", the city's Mayor Eric Adams said at the hoisting of the Indian tricolour on Independence Day, praising the diaspora's contributions to the city.

"This is the oldest democracy, so we should be proud to lift this flag up in the democracy of New York City, and I call on the community to continue to inspire and achieve at the (highest) levels," he said at the ceremony in the historic Bowling Green.

Bowling Green had a symbolic role in the US quest for independence like India from Britain: The statue of King George III at the site was torn down by patriots soon after the Declaration of Independence was read out to the freedom-fighting troops rallied under George Washington in 1776.

The flag hoisting was arranged by the Indian Cultural Association of North America and was attended by several city officials, including Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi, the first Indian-American to hold that post.

"When you look at the number of professional business owners, health professionals in the medical field, educators, teachers, it shows the clear presence of the Indian community," Adams said.

"You do us proud here in this city and in our entire country."

Recalling his visit to India where he visited the Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, where Mahatma Gandhi took his final steps before the assassination, he said, "We have a responsibility and obligation to continue those footsteps, we have to fulfill what he thought we should do as we lift up humanity."

Consul General Binaya Srikanta Pradhan said that along with Independence Day the "fabulous journey" India has made in 78 years, its growth story, and the rise of Indian-America partnership.

"If President Joe Biden says that this is the most consequential partnership of the 21st century, we in India echo that," he said.

"We believe that it has reached a point of inflection."

Another flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Times Square with Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita participating.

On the eve of Independence Day, Partition Horrors Remembrance Day was observed at India's Consulate General, where a photo exhibit on the subject was installed.

Margherita spoke on the occasion about the resilience and courage of the survivors who persevered and rebuilt their lives overcoming the horrors inflicted on them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor