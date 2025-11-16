New York: 'Let's Share a Meal' celebrates Guru Nanak's teachings through serving free meals

New York City [US], November 16 : New York business tycoon Sant Singh Chatwal, who is also a recipient of the Padma Bhushan award was present along with Onkar Singh, the Coordinator of 'Let's Share a meal', along with hundreds of volunteers from Let's Share a Meal, who distributed thousands of meals at the Times Square Langar (Free Food) event celebrating the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, a statement said.

Through the event, they honoured the timeless principle of "Vand Chhakna," of Guru Nanak to share what one has with others. This universal message lies at the heart of Langar, the Sikh tradition of serving free meals to all, regardless of background, faith, or status.

The event aimed at spreading the message of oneness, equality, and compassion, inspiring people of all cultures to serve and share with love. Families, interfaith organizations, and visitors from around the world are invited to experience the spirit of unity and service, the statement highlighted.

On Saturday at Times Square, New York City, the Times Square Langar embodied the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, emphasizing the shared values of humanity, kindness, and collective well-being.

Events like this Langar, and organizations like Let's Share a Meal, help fill a small but meaningful gap, offering nourishment, dignity, and hope to those in need.

Recently on November 5, Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji was celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Guru Nanak was the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. His birth anniversary is celebrated across the world with spiritual fervour, kirtan, processions, and acts of service, reflecting the Guru's message of equality, humility, and devotion to God.

