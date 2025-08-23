New York tour bus crash kills five, injures dozens; Police say Indians among passengers

New York [US], August 23 : At least five people were killed and dozens injured when a tour bus travelling from Niagara Falls to New York City overturned on a highway near Buffalo on Friday. Some Indians were among the passengers, according to The New York Times.

The crash took place around 12:30 pm (local time) on the New York State Thruway near Pembroke. The bus, carrying 54 people, rolled into a ditch after the driver lost control.

Maj. Andre J. Ray of the New York State Police said investigators believe the driver, who survived, became distracted, "lost control and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll over into a ditch." He added that the bus was the only vehicle involved, and that "mechanical failure and operator impairment have been ruled out, " The New York Times reported.

Earlier in the day, State Police spokesman Trooper James O'Callaghan had said a child was thought to be among those killed. But Major Ray clarified later that all of the deceased were adults. Their names have not yet been released.

Trooper O'Callaghan said the bus had been travelling at "full speed" when the driver lost control. When asked to clarify, Major Ray declined to comment, saying details about the speed were not available, as per The NY Times.

O'Callaghan noted that "every passenger on the bus had at least some sort of cut, bruise or abrasion as an injury." Many were thrown out of the bus when it overturned, and it appeared that several were not wearing seatbelts.

Most passengers were foreign nationals, including people from India, China, the Philippines and Middle Eastern countries, Major Ray confirmed, according to The New York Times.

New York police has also issued a traffic advisory following the crash. According to the advisory, thruway lanes have reopened for vehicles, but all lanes at Pembroke remain closed.

Police have urged commuters to expect delays and use alternate routes.

UPDATE (5:08 P.M.) - The I-90 (Thruway) westbound lanes have just reopened to traffic I-90, Pembroke- All lanes closed due to a collision involving a bus. Expect heavy delays and alternate routes of travel. pic.twitter.com/zXNBgUqoZg — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) August 22, 2025

The bus was operated by M&Y Tour Inc., based in Staten Island. Two of the 54 people on board were company employees, including the driver. Calls to the company went unanswered on Friday, The New York Times reported.

