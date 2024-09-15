New Zealand envoy Patrick Rata enjoys Delhi's cuisine, artwork; emphasises on deeper cooperation

New Delhi [India], September 15 : The New Zealand High Commissioner to India, Patrick Rata, is enjoying his stay in New Delhi as an envoy while travelling through electric rickshaws and enjoying tasty local cuisines and beautiful artwork.

The New Zealand High Commission in India, posted a series of posts under the 'Dil Se Dilli' series.

The High Commissioner, who started his tenure earlier this year, affirmed his commitment for deepening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

"Namaskar! Main hoon Patrick Rata, Bharat mein New Zealand ka naya High Commissioner," the envoy said in the video.

He termed Delhi a "dynamic, vibrant and exciting" place, and listed down areas of cooperation between India and New Zealand.

"It's a deep honour for me to have the opportunity to represent New Zealand in this city and this country. I am finding Delhi to be an exciting place, dynamic, vibrant, and full of contrasts but exciting," Rata said.

"India is vast and it's important, it's the wold's most populated country, the world's largest democracy, and one of fastest growing economies. India and New Zealand have always had strong relationship," he added.

According to the envoy, India and New Zealand can work on having higher number of high-level contacts, expanding trade, education, tourism and cultural cooperation, with both nations learning from each other.

He also stressed on the need of a stable and peaceful Indo-Pacific region.

"India and New Zealand have a shared interest in a stable, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. We would welcome the opportunity to share perspectives with India about prosperity and peace in the region," Rata further said.

In another video posted by the High Commission, the envoy was enjoying his time at the Dilli Haat. Rata said the place offers artwork, range of woodwork, papier mache, fabrics, and textiles from all 28 states.

He said the arts and crafts from across the country bring together vibrant colours, generations-old skills and precious traditions, while further calling for more collaboration between India and New Zealand in terms of art and culture.

The High Commissioner also held a traditional basket and said it reminded him of Maori artwork in New Zealand.

"If you look at this intricate sort of work, it reminds me of Maori in New Zealand. This is made of grass in India, and we use flax in New Zealand," Rata said.

"This reminds me of the type of carvings we have in New Zealand...we call them Tokotoko," he said looking at another artwork.

The New Zealand envoy also travelled in an electric rickshaw, and appreciated the strides made by India in terms of electric vehicles. He also said there is opportunity for deeper collaboration in terms of solar energy, an area he believes India has done great job.

"In New Zealand, we have made great strides, we are aiming for net zero emissions economy. So, every electric vehicle we have on the road is a step in right direction...One example where India and New Zealand could collaborate is solar energy," Rata said.

"India has made significant advances in its solar power in recent years...New Zealand has joined the International Solar Alliance. This initiative by India and France to combat climate change," he added.

The envoy further enjoyed his time at a local restaurant, where he was offered delicious Indian cuisines from Bedmi Puri, Chole Bhature, jalebis, masala chai and mango lassi.

