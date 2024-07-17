New Zealand government releases emissions reduction plan

Wellington, July 17 The New Zealand government's draft emissions reduction plan covering the period from 2026 to 2030 shows that with effective climate change policies the country can both grow the economy and deliver climate change commitments, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts said on Wednesday.

The second emissions reduction plan, open for public consultation, shows New Zealand can stay within the limits of the first two emissions budgets while growing the economy, Watts said.

Policy proposals include doubling renewable energy by reducing the consenting burden, targeting 10,000 public electric vehicle chargers by 2030, lowering agricultural emissions by giving farmers the tools to reduce emissions, and investigating carbon capture, utilization, and storage, reports Xinhua news agency.

The consultation also covers how the government intends to strengthen the New Zealand Emission Trading Scheme to support achieving the country's climate change targets, and other complementary policies, Watts said.

The plan focuses on transitioning to a low-emission economy by leveraging New Zealand's advantages, including its unique landscape and resources, he said, citing the country's net zero emissions goal by 2050.

Following the release of the government's five-point climate strategy last week, the draft plan outlines policy proposals across the five core pillars of that strategy - energy, transport, agriculture, forestry and waste sectors.

The final plan will be finalized by the end of this year after considering public feedback and advice from the Climate Change Commission, he said.

"New Zealand is only a small greenhouse gas emitter on a global basis but we have one of the highest per capita emissions of all countries and hence need to play our part," said Emeritus Ralph E H Sims, professor with Massey University.

