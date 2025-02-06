New Zealand marks 185th year of signing Treaty of Waitangi

Wellington, Feb 6 New Zealand marked Waitangi Day, which laid the country's bicultural foundation, on Thursday to commemorate the 185th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, the country's founding document.

While a public holiday was taken, various events were held nationwide to celebrate the country's founding day on February 6, 1840, when the treaty was signed between the British Crown and more than 500 Maori chiefs, which allowed then British government to gain the sole right to purchase land in New Zealand.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon joined the celebration in Akaroa in New Zealand's South Island instead of the major dawn ceremony, a traditional waka parade and kapa haka held in the historic Waitangi Treaty Grounds in the Bay of Islands in the North Island.

Luxon said in his speech that Onuku Marae in Akaroa is where Ngai Tahu chiefs signed the Treaty of Waitangi 185 years ago, laying the foundation for what was hoped would be a lasting partnership.

Ngai Tahu is the principal Maori iwi, or tribe, of the South Island, with its tribal area being the largest in New Zealand.

"Reflecting on the past and the incredible journey of Ngai Tahu, but also looking ahead to the future -- toward 2040, the bicentenary of the treaty's signing," Luxon said.

"The treaty is central to the history of New Zealand, and it is central to our future," said the Prime Minister, adding the government's role is to honor the treaty, work in partnership with Maori, and ensure that the country continues in a spirit of unity, togetherness, and solidarity.

This year's Waitangi Day celebration followed a series of protests across the nation in November against the Treaty Principles Bill introduced in parliament last year seeking to rewrite and undermine the indigenous Maori rights, Xinhua news agency reported.

Other events on Thursday include two massive concerts in the largest city Auckland, a solidarity march in the capital Wellington and a parade protesting the Treaty Principles Bill and government policy in Christchurch.

