New Zealand MP Golriz Ghahraman Resigns Amid Shoplifting Probe and Mental Health Concerns

On Monday, Golriz Ghahraman, a parliamentarian from the New Zealand Green Party, resigned following allegations reported by the media that she had shoplifted from high-end local boutiques on multiple occasions. In her statement, Ghahraman did not directly address the accusations but cited mental health issues and work stress as contributing factors to her behavior, which she acknowledged was completely out of character.

Ghahraman, who has been in parliament since 2017 and was the first refugee to become a member of parliament, expressed regret for falling short of the high standards of behavior expected from elected representatives. She apologized, stating that her actions were irrational, and after a medical evaluation, she realized she was not well. Media reports suggest that the Iranian-born Ghahraman is accused of shoplifting at Scotties Boutique in Ponsonby, Auckland, and at Cre8iveworkz in Wellington. New Zealand Police confirmed they were investigating an incident at a Ponsonby store in December but did not provide details or confirm Ghahraman's involvement.

Ghahraman expressed gratitude to Scotties Boutique for their kindness and empathy. Green Party co-leader James Shaw acknowledged the stressful environment in parliament for everyone but highlighted that Ghahraman had faced particularly challenging circumstances, including receiving numerous threats from the public since taking office.