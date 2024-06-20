New Zealand PM's Japan trip witnesses significant business deals

Wellington, June 20 New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's visit to Japan this week has witnessed the signing of significant business deals in the areas of space, renewable energy and investment.

Aerospace company Rocket Lab signed on Tuesday the biggest single launch deal in its history, with Japanese company Synspective, which will see 10 dedicated launches for Synspective from Rocket Lab's site in Mahia, Hawke's Bay in New Zealand.

This cements Rocket Lab and New Zealand's reputation as a global force in space innovation, Luxon said on Wednesday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Japanese company Toda Corporation will invest in Queenstown's luxury hotel industry, via Auckland-based Coherent Hotel Limited.

Regarding investment deals in renewable energy, Christchurch-based Fabrum, a leading player in the green hydrogen industry, will supply its proprietary liquid hydrogen storage system to Japanese company Toyota.

