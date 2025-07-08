New Zealand releases first national AI strategy to drive economic growth

Wellington, July 8 New Zealand has launched its first national Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy, aiming to boost productivity and drive economic growth.

Science, Innovation and Technology Minister of New Zealand, Shane Reti announced the initiative on Tuesday, highlighting that AI could contribute up to 76 billion NZ dollars (45.76 billion US dollars) to New Zealand's GDP by 2038.

However, the minister noted that the nation is currently lagging behind other advanced economies in AI readiness, with many businesses yet to embrace the technology. The government's approach is designed to foster AI adoption by reducing regulatory barriers, offering clear guidance, and encouraging responsible innovation, Reti said.

The strategy emphasises a light-touch regulatory environment to give businesses confidence to invest in the AI technology, said Reti, stressing the potential for private sector innovation to unlock new products and services, enhance efficiency, and improve decision-making.

New Zealand's strengths as being "smart adopters" are expected to be shown across sectors, from precision agriculture to advanced healthcare diagnostics, he said, adding the government will continue collaborating with international partners to ensure responsible AI development.

To build public trust, the government has also released Responsible AI Guidance, supporting businesses in the safe and innovative use of AI, the minister said, adding existing laws will be used to manage associated risks and concerns, reported Xinhua news agency.

However, AI researcher Andrew Lensen from the Victoria University of Wellington said the government's AI Strategy is heavy on economic growth opportunities but "worryingly light on the ethical and societal issues of AI."

"Having 'Principles' is not nearly sufficient to reduce AI-induced harm, bias, and inequity - we need clear legislation and well-resourced enforcement mechanisms to ensure AI does not further harm New Zealanders," Lensen said.

