New Zealand reports 7,612 new COVID-19 community cases

Wellington [New Zealand], July 18 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand recorded 7,612 new community cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Monday. In addition, 363 COVID-19 cases have recently traveled overseas, it said. Currently, 797 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 20 in intensive care units or high dependency units. New Zealand has reported 1,498,402 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

