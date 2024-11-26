New Zealand study highlights online harm for eight-year-olds

Wellington, Nov 26 More than a quarter of New Zealand kids at eight have experienced at least one type of online content that worried or upset them, like bullying, peer pressure, or adult content, showed a study published on Tuesday.

The survey of almost 5,000 New Zealand eight-year-olds produced the self-reported data from children, alongside their parents' assessments of their emotions, behavior, and access to digital devices and media.

Children with behavioral difficulties or more personal devices were at higher risk of online harm and experiencing online harm was linked with depressive symptoms and lower self-worth, according to the researchers from the University of Canterbury.

As young children are spending an increasing amount of their time online, there is a risk that children come across content or experiences that are upsetting or distressing, including inappropriate or adult content, cyberbullying, and interactions with strangers, said Megan Gath, senior lecturer at the Child Well Being Institute, University of Canterbury.

Gaming devices had the greatest impact on increasing the risk of online harm, followed by computers or laptops, and TVs. Children who own personal devices may be at greater risk of online harm if they are using these away from adult supervision, said Gath, also an author of the study, Xinhua news agency reported.

The study recommended that parents limit access to personal devices and use collaborative, rather than controlling, strategies to manage children's digital media use.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor