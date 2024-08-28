New Zealand, Tonga renew statement of partnership

Wellington, Aug 28 New Zealand and Tonga renewed their statement of partnership on Wednesday, which set out the common priority areas for cooperation, including in climate change, security, education, labour mobility and trade.

"New Zealand and Tonga have a close, long-standing relationship, underpinned by strong people-to-people ties, our shared love of sport, and our commitment to a safe and prosperous Pacific region," New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said after meeting with his Tongan counterpart Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni on the sidelines of the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders meeting in Tonga, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two leaders also acknowledged the notable success of the long-term partnership between Tonga and New Zealand in strengthening policing and combating trans-national crimes.

The progress has been welcomed by the two sides on two projects funded through the New Zealand International Development Cooperation Programme - the installation of a second under-sea telecommunications cable and preparations for the construction of new parliament complex in Tonga.

These two priority infrastructure projects will strengthen governance and make Tonga more resilient to disasters, Luxon said, adding that New Zealand partners with Tonga and Australia to deliver the projects.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor