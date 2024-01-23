New Zealand trade minister congratulates Indian diaspora on Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple

Wellington [New Zealand], January 23 : Trade Minister of New Zealand Todd McClay expressed heartfelt congratulations to the Indian diaspora in New Zealand and diaspora across the world on the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"I wish to offer my very best wishes to all Indians in New Zealand and diaspora all around the world for such a significant achievement (Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple)," McClay said.

He further extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his friendship with New Zealand.

The minister also highlighted that PM Modi was the first leader in the world to congratulate his new Zealand's counterpart when he was elected as the Prime Minister.

" To Prime Minister Modi, thank you for your friendship with New Zealand. Prime Minister Modi was the very first leader in the world to offer our Prime Minister congratulations when he was elected as Prime Minister," he stated.

Moreover, McClay again congratulated stressing that it is a significant achievement for all Indians.

"We look very much forward to working so very closely together. Congratulations on what is a significant achievement for all Indians," he added.

A day ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony several sitting ministers in New Zealand sent out congratulatory messages to PM Modi on Sunday, saying it was his leadership that made the construction of the Ram Temple possible after a prolonged wait of 500 years.

Speaking to ANI, New Zealand's Minister for Regulation, David Seymour, said, "Jai Shri Ram...I wish to congratulate everyone in India, including PM Modi, as it was his leadership that made this construction (Ram Temple) possible after 500 years. The temple is majestic and built to last another 1000 years."

Moreover, New Zealand's Minister for Ethnic Communities, Melissa Lee, said the Ram Mandir is the result of PM Modi's leadership and work.

The idol of Ram was unveiled for devotees on Monday, after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony that involved hour-long rituals led by PM Modi.

PM Modi performed the rituals surrounding the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the deity at his avowed birthplace, Ayodhya.

He further said that the construction of the temple, which some feared would set off a firestorm, now stands as a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and integration.

Addressing the dignitaries in attendance at the 'Pran Pratishtha' event, PM Modi said the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is not only a moment of triumph after a prolonged struggle but also one of humility.

