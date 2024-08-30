New Zealand's Maori King Tuheitia Pootatau dies at 69

Wellington, Aug 30 New Zealand's Maori King, Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, died on Friday at age 69, days after marking the 18th anniversary of his leadership.

According to local media reports, Tuheitia died in hospital while recovering from heart surgery, and he passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Xinhua news agency reported.

Minister of Maori Development Tama Potaka said Tuheitia was not only a symbol of unity and resilience for Maori, but an advocate of all New Zealanders growing together.

He was dedicated to the advancement of Maori, New Zealanders, Pacific peoples and indigenous peoples worldwide, the minister said, citing Tuheitia's contributions, particularly in bringing Maori and the government together.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will go to pay his respects on Saturday in the marae in Waikato where Tuheitia's body has arrived. Government and public buildings have lowered their flags at half-mast.

Tuheitia's funeral is expected to be held next Thursday, and his successor is likely to be named at the end of the funeral.

Tuheitia was the seventh monarch in the Kiingitanga, or Maori King movement, which originated in 1858 in an attempt to unite the indigenous Maori tribes to strengthen their resistance to colonialism, according to the local media.

