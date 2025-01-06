Newsweek CEO Dev Pragad invited as Guest of Honour for 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

New Delhi [India], January 6 : Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Newsweek, Dev Pragad has been invited as the Guest of Honour for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention set to take place in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to January 10 onwards.

Notably, Pragad will be attending PBD following a personal invitation from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. PBD serves as India's premier platform celebrating the contributions of the Indian diaspora towards national development.

"Dev Pragad's presence at the PBD Convention highlights his outstanding achievements in transforming Newsweek. After Pragad took over as the CEO, he has turned the publication into a profitable, multi-platform media organization which reaches over 100 million readers monthly. Under his leadership, several digital innovations have been introduced such as the Newsweek Rankings, which includes categories like "World's Best Hospitals" and Auto Disruptor Awards," an official statement noted.

The official statement also noted that under Pragad's leadership, Newsweek has become a platform for high-profile conversations with global leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Notably, under his direction, Newsweek's turnaround is studied at the Harvard Business School is studied as a case study in innovation and leadership.

Pragad's journey from his Indian roots to leading one of the world's most respected media brands serves as a testimony towards the unwavering spirit and grit of the Indian diaspora celebrated, which is celebrated at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. His presence at the Convention is expected to inspire meaningful conversations about the diaspora's role in shaping India's evolving global narrative.

The 18th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is set to take place from January 8 to 10, 2025, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

The event, a key initiative by the Indian government, will focus on the theme "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat" and aims to celebrate and strengthen the bond between India and its overseas Indian community. This annual event serves as a platform to acknowledge the Indian diaspora's contributions to the country's growth and development.

