Next India-Russia summit to be held in Delhi, dates under discussion: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 17 : The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday confirmed that India and Russia are set to host a summit in Delhi, with dates to be mutually decided.

"India-Russia Summit is important. Last India-Russia summit was held in Moscow. It is time for us to host the summit in Delhi and the dates will be worked out between both sides, keeping in mind what is mutually convenient for both countries," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during the weekly media briefing.

The two nations enjoy a special and privileged strategic partnership, with cooperation in defense, energy, and economic sectors being key areas of focus. The 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit was held in Moscow during July 2024.

President Vladimir Putin had conferred Russia's highest civilian honour, the "Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle," on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the summit.

Jaiswal mentioned that the RIC format is a mechanism for discussing global and regional issues of interest to the three countries. The next meeting will be held at a mutually convenient time.

Jaiswal said, "This consultative format is a mechanism where the three countries (discuss) global issues and regional issues of interest to them. As to when this particular RIC format meeting is to be held, it is something that will be worked out among the three countries in a mutually convenient manner and we will let you know as and when it happens at an appropriate time when the meeting is to take place."

Responding to a query on 16 Indian nationals missing in Russia, Jaiswal said, "We are in regular touch with Russian authorities, both here in New Delhi and Moscow."

The issue, which had first come to light a few months ago, was raised again at the weekly MEA briefing on Thursday amid continued concerns about Indians allegedly recruited into the Russian Army and sent to the frontlines in the Ukraine conflict.

The Ministry also mourned the demise of Binil Babu, an Indian national killed while serving in the Russian Army in the ongoing war against Ukraine, and said India is in touch with Russian authorities to ensure the return of his mortal remains.

He also informed that another Indian national has sustained injuries during the conflict and is getting treatment. He is expected to come back to India soon.

"The death of Binil Babu is extremely unfortunate. We have conveyed our condolences to the family. Our embassy is in touch with the Russian authorities so that his mortal remains could come back to India as soon as possible. Another person who was injured is receiving treatment in Moscow...Hopefully, he will also be returning to India soon after his treatment is completed," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday.

MEA also confirmed that as many as 12 Indian nationals have been killed while serving for the Russian Army in the Ukraine conflict, while 16 more are missing.

There were a total of 126 cases of Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army, and India is seeking an "early release" of those who are still there, the spokesperson said.

"As of today, there have been 126 cases (of Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army). Of these 126 cases, 96 people have returned to India and have been discharged from the Russian Armed Forces. 18 Indian nationals in the Russian Army remain and out of them the whereabouts of 16 individuals are not known. The Russian side has categorised them as missing," Jaiswal said.

He added, "We are seeking early release and repatriation of those who remain...12 Indian nationals have died who were serving in the Russian Army."

Notably, several Indian nationals were allegedly duped into fighting in Russia's war with Ukraine on the pretext of lucrative jobs.

Last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), busted a major human trafficking network running across the country targeting Indian nationals on the promise of offering lucrative jobs abroad but allegedly sending them to the Russia-Ukraine war zone.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor