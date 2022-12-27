NGO leaders say Taliban order to stop women to work in Afghanistan crosses humanitarian red line

After the Taliban ordered a ban on NGOs employing women in Afghanistan, several humanitarian organizations like CARE and Save the Children have said that it has crossed a humanitarian red line, the Khaama Press reported.

The decision to ban women from working in NGOs has come straight after they were banned from higher education for an indefinite period of time by the Taliban.

The leaders of the NRC, CARE and Save the Children have stated that without female employees, they will be unable to successfully address children, men, and women in need in Afghanistan.

"Beyond the impact on the delivery of lifesaving assistance, this will affect thousands of jobs in the midst of an enormous economic crisis. Whilst we gain clarity on this announcement, we are suspending our programs, demanding that men and women can equally continue our lifesaving assistance in Afghanistan," Khaama Press quoted the leaders of NCR, CARE, and Save the Children as saying.

On Saturday, the Taliban ordered all local and foreign NGOs to stop female employees from coming to work in the country, according to Tolo News.

The Taliban ordered all national and international non-government organizations to suspend the jobs of female employees until further announcement, Tolo News reported. This comes a few days after the Taliban ordered the closure of universities to female students across the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor