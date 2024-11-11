NHRC, MEA to hold capacity building program for human rights officers of 8 nations

New Delhi [India], November 11 : The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is organizing a six-day Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Executive Capacity Building Programme for senior officers of the National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) from eight countries.

The program will start on November 11 and end on November 16, 2024. The participating countries include Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Jordan, the NHRC said in a statement.

This six-day program is customized for the senior officials of NHRIs of Global South. It aims to enhance the promotion, protection, and strengthening of human rights across diverse regions. It also provides

The program will provide the participants with valuable insights into various aspects of human rights including NHRC, India's extensive experience over the past three decades and its civilizational ethos of empathy and compassion.

It also aims to enrich participants' knowledge by offering a platform for sharing best practices, experiences, and ideas related to the promotion and protection of human rights.

The participanting members will engage in technical sessions covering various aspects of human rights, including NHRC's comprehensive online complaint management system, advanced investigation mechanisms, emerging human rights issues, and the influence of business, technology, and sustainable development on human rights, among others, the release stated.

The speakers for the program include leading stalwarts from India such as former NHRC Members, Justice MM Kumar, Dnyaneshwar M Mulay and Rajiv Jain, NHRC, India Secretary General, Bharat Lal, India's former Ambassador to UN, New York, Asoke Kumar Mukerji, UN Resident Coordinator, India, Shombi Sharp, Former DG (I) of NHRC, Manoj Yadava, Former DG of Election Commission of India, Akshay Rout and Mission Director, NITI Aayog, Yugal Kishore Joshi.

The initiative is a part of NHRC's ongoing outreach efforts to enhance understanding and appreciation of various aspects of human rights and help in building capacity among senior functionaries of NHRIs. The Commission has previously organized similar programmes, including a residential capacity-building programme for the Human Rights Commission of the Maldives in 2023, the release added.

