Nicolas Cage: I may have three or four more movies left in me

Los Angeles, Dec 5 Star Nicolas Cage recently shared the news that he could be retiring from Hollywood soon as he wants to "say bye on a high note". The actor added that he may have just a handful of films left in him.

Cage, who has starred in over 115 movies throughout his four-decade-long career, in an interview about the future of his career, said: "I may have three or four more movies left in me. I do feel I've said what I've had to say with cinema. I think I took film performance as far as I could," and added: "I want to say bye on a high note."

The Oscar award-winning actor told 'Vanity Fair' that he is looking towards the future what he wants to do now, reports mirror.co.uk.

He revealed: "I do want to get much more severe and stringent in my selection process. But I want to look ahead. I want to see what's next."

Speaking about the legacy he will be leaving behind when he passes, the actor said that he was worried about how technology would use his "likeness." And said that he doesn't want any of the characters he's played in the past to be "put into a computer that decides what to do with them."

Some of Cage’s most well-known roles include those in 'The Croods', 'National Treasure', 'G-Force', 'Leaving Las Vegas', 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse', among many more.

The realisation that he wanted to retire soon came as he was reflecting on how many good years of life he has left as he turns 60 years old next month.

The actor said that he believed he might only have 15 quality years left and wants to spend them in the most meaningful way possible.

Cage said: "I thought, 'OK, my dad died at 75, I'm going to be turning 60. If I'm lucky, I have maybe a good 15 years and hopefully more. What do I want to do with those 15 years, using my father as the model?"

He added: "It occurred very clearly to me that I want to spend time with my family."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor