Nigeria calls for de-escalation of hostilities between Israel, Hamas

Abuja [Nigeria], October 8 : The Nigerian government has said it is concerned about the hostilities between Israel and Hamas and has called for de-escalation and ceasefire.

"The cycle of violence and retaliation that the current escalation has assumed only serves to perpetuate an unending cycle of pain and suffering for the civilian population, that bears the brunt of every conflict," read a release issued by Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A major upheaval took place in the Middle East on Saturday, when the Hamas terror group launched a "surprise attack", firing a barrage of rockets into southern and central Israel.

According to the latest developments, 250 people have been killed, at least 1104 people are injured and several Israelis have been held as hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing officials.

Nigeria has called on both sides to exercise restraint, prioritize the safety of civilians and give room for humanitarian considerations.

"We are calling for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue," the release said.

At about 6:30 am (local time), a barrage of rocket fire began from Gaza into Israel, hitting several cities including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera and Ashkelon.

This was followed by several Hamas terrorists entering Israel from the Gaza Strip and taking over Israeli towns.

Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif called the operation "Al-Aqsa Storm" and said that the assault on Israel was a response to attacks on women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and the ongoing siege of Gaza, CNN reported.

The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has also expressed his concern at the outbreak of the current Israeli-Palestinian hostilities.

The Chairperson has appealed to both parties to put an end to military hostilities and to return, without conditions, to the negotiating table to implement the principle of two States living side by side, to safeguard the interests of the Palestinian people and the Israeli people, according to an official release.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Hamas has started a cruel, evil war and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will use all its strength to destroy Hamas' capabilities.

"Hamas forces invaded Israeli territory this morning, on the morning of a holiday and Shabbat, and murdered innocent civilians, children and the elderly. Hamas started a cruel and evil war. We will win this war, but the price is too heavy to bear. This is a very difficult day for all of us," the Israeli PM wrote on 'X' on Sunday.

