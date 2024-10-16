Nigeria Tanker Blast: 90 People Killed, 50 Injured After Gasoline Tanker Explodes in Jigawa (Watch Video)

More than 90 people have been killed and 50 others injured after a gasoline tanker overturned in Nigeria and sparked an explosion as dozens of people rushed to the vehicle to scoop up the fuel on Wednesday, October 16.

The explosion occurred past midnight in Jigawa state after the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling on a highway close to a university, police spokesperson Lawan Adam said, reported news agency PTI.

Visuals From Blast Site

Video: Fire incident at Majia Town, Jigawa State, people gathered around a tanker that had been involved in an accident to collect petrol. Tragically, the tanker exploded, resulting in over 90 reported fatalities and leaving 50 others hospitalized.



pic.twitter.com/bU5GWqKh5s — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) October 16, 2024

The residents were scooping up fuel from the overturned tanker when the explosion occurred, sparking a massive inferno that killed 94 people on the spot.