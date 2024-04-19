Nigerian military kills 192 suspected terrorists in one week

Abuja, April 19 At least 192 suspected terrorists, including three key figures, were killed in anti-terror operations in Nigeria over the past week, the military said.

Some 341 others were nabbed in raids by troops, with 62 hostages freed from their captors during the period, Edward Buba, a spokesman for the military, told reporters in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the northeastern part of the country, a total of 122 members of the Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) and their families surrendered to the troops during the operations, Buba said.

The air force of the military conducted air strikes on suspected ISWAP fighters' hideouts and a logistics hub, including their food processing unit, in the village of Kolleram located along the shores of Lake Chad, according to the spokesman.

--IANS

int/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor