Nigerian President appoints new intelligence, secret police chiefs

Abuja, Aug 27 Nigerian President Bola Tinubu appointed new leaders for two of the country's most critical security agencies, the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Department of State Services (DSS), as part of efforts to address the nation's security challenges.

In a statement released on Monday, Ajuri Ngelale, the President's spokesperson, said this followed the recent resignations of the former chiefs of the NIA and the DSS, according to Xinhua news agency.

Mohammed Mohammed, a seasoned diplomat who has served with distinction in the foreign service since joining the NIA in 1995, has been appointed as the new director-general of the intelligence agency. His extensive experience is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the agency's operations, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Adeola Ajayi, a long-serving officer who has steadily risen through the ranks within the DSS, has been named as the new director-general of the secret police. Ajayi's deep knowledge of the agency and its workings is seen as a key asset in the fight against the country's security threats.

Tinubu tasked the newly appointed heads with the responsibility of enhancing the effectiveness of these agencies in safeguarding the nation.

The Nigerian leader emphasised the importance of these appointments, urging the new security chiefs to "work tirelessly to reposition the two intelligence agencies for better results" while underscoring the critical role of intelligence in tackling Nigeria's multifaceted security issues, including insurgency, banditry, and other forms of violence across various regions.

--IANS

