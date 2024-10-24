Nigerian President reshuffles Cabinet

Abuja, Oct 24 Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has reshuffled the Cabinet, sacking five ministers and appointing new ones.

On Wednesday, the ministers of education, tourism, youth development and women's affairs as well as the minister of state, housing and urban development were sacked, Bayo Onanuga, a senior spokesman for the President, told reporters after a Cabinet meeting, Xinhua reported.

Tinubu appointed new ministers and shifted some officials from one ministry to another, which are subject to confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

