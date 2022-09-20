Nigeria's anti-drug agency seizes 1,855 kg cocaine in economic hub

Lagos, Sep 20 Nigeria's anti-drug agency said on Monday it has arrested four drug barons in Lagos, the country's economic hub, and made a record seizure of 1,855 kg of cocaine over the weekend.

In a press statement on Monday, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said its operatives raided on Sunday a warehouse in the Ikorodu area of Lagos and seized 1,855 kilograms of cocaine worth more than $278 million in street value, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement described the seizure as "the biggest singular cocaine seizure" in the history of the NDLEA, noting the class-A drugs, stored in 10 travel bags and 13 drums, were meant for buyers in Europe, Asia and other parts of the world.

Four drug barons and the warehouse manager were arrested in the coordinated and intelligence-led operation in Lagos, said the NDLEA, adding that they are all members of an international drug syndicate that the agency has been trailing since 2018.

