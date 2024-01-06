Nikhil Khurana: Strive to take on as much meaningful work as possible

Mumbai, Jan 6 Known for his work in 'Jijaji Chhat Per Hain', 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', actor Nikhil Khurana, who will be soon making his film debut with 'Sanaa' shared that he strives to take on as much meaningful work as possible because that's what he aims for.

“This industry has its own highs and lows, but my goal is to ensure that I'm consistently working. I strive to take on as much meaningful work as possible because that's what I aim for. If you stay focused on your goal, you'll eventually start living the life you've always wanted. So, you just keep at it and keep moving forward,” Nikhil said.

The ‘Made in Heaven 2’ actor said he loves acting so much that he can't imagine doing anything else.

“Right now, I'm fully immersed in this passion. Perhaps, five years from now, I don't know how my thoughts will evolve, but at the moment, I can't envision myself pursuing anything else. When I'm working, I'm fully dedicated, and when I'm not working, I'm constantly researching, reading, and practicing,” he said.

The ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’ fame actor shared that he invests his time in everything he can to learn about acting because he genuinely views it as a subject.

“I aspire to become an expert in it. It's akin to being a scientist; if you want to be a great scientist, you keep studying, understanding your craft, and delving into the theory. Right now, that's what keeps me busy,” he added.

Starring Radhika Madan in the lead, the movie is directed by Sudhanshu Saria. It also stars Pooja Bhatt, and Shikha Talsania.

‘Sanaa’ has been produced by Four Line Films.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor