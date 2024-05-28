Nikki Haley blames Iran, China & Russia for Oct 7 Hamas attack in Israel

Tel Aviv, May 28 Republican party leader and former US envoy to the United Nations, Nikki Haley has blamed Iran, China and Russia for the October 7 attack in southern Israel in which 1,200 people were brutally killed and 250 taken as hostages by the Hamas terror organisation.

The top US leader, who is on a tour of Israel, in a statement on Monday said that Iran orchestrated the attack with the support of Russian intelligence and China funded the entire operation. Haley said that Russians provided the intelligence on the locations and China has been funding Iran.

Nikki Haley in the statement said, “They are all murderers and accomplices. If we really mean it is not going to happen again, we have to be honest and truthful to ourselves about who did this.”

She also said, "if America became complacent and arrogant the same thing would happen in the US also".

Nikki Haley, however, did not present any proof of the involvement of the superpowers China and Russia.

However, it may be recalled that the Russian president, Vladamir Putin had hosted Hamas leaders in Moscow after the October 7 massacre. Hamas leaders Moosa Abu Marzouk, head of Hamas’ International Relations Office, and Basem Naim, former health minister of Hamas. The Russian deputy foreign minister, Mikhail Bogdanov had met the visiting Hamas leaders along with Iran deputy foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani.

The Republican leader, who is likely to become the running mate to the party's Presidential candidate, Donald Trump, visited the southern Israel region. She also visited the Sderot police station that was destroyed in the October 7 massacre of Hamas.

