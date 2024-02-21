Nikki Haley says she's not dropping out of Republican primary race

Washington, Feb 21 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the United Nations and former Governor of South Carolina, has said that she is not dropping out of the race.

Haley made the remarks on Tuesday in a "State of the Race" address in Greenville, South Carolina, just days ahead of the Republican primary in the southeastern state, where she served as the first female Governor from 2011 to 2017, Xinhua news agency reported.

"When the country's future is on the line, you don't drop out. You keep fighting. In fact, you fight harder than ever. That's why I refuse to quit," she said in the speech delivered at Clemson University at Greenville ONE.

"South Carolina will vote on Saturday. But on Sunday, I'll still be running for President. I'm not going anywhere," she added.

Haley, who is trying to challenge former President Donald Trump on her home turf, said the presidential primaries have barely begun, with just three states having voted.

Trump won GOP primary in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, cementing his status as the clear front-runner to become the Republican Party's nominee for the presidential election.

"That's not a lot. In the 10 days after South Carolina, another 21 states and territories will vote," she said, eying Super Tuesday on March 5, when several states are set to hold presidential primary elections.

The Republican presidential candidate accused President Joe Biden and Trump of turning people against each other and dividing the country at a time "when America desperately, urgently, needs a uniter".

"Congress is too divided and broken to do its job. Families won't even talk to each other at the dinner table," she said.

"These are dangerous times."

"I'm running for President to restore a country that's strong and proud. That is why I will stay in the race after South Carolina votes," she added.

