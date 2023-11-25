Nikki-Jad, Nikhil-Chestha are Sima Taparia's favorite couples on 'Temptation Island India'

Mumbai, Nov 25 Renowned for her matchmaking expertise, Sima Taparia, who made a special appearance on the reality-TV show 'Temptation Island India', chose her favourite couples on the show and shared her views on the relationships these days.

Sima shared helpful advice and guided the couples with a checklist, helping them figure out what they expect from their partners.

Commenting on her favorites, Sima said: “Nikki and Jad seem great together, showing they click well and have a positive vibe. I also think Nikhil and Chestha could make a good couple in the villa, looking at the strong connection between them."

Sharing her views on relationships nowadays, Sima stated: “Relationships don't last as long because individuals in relationships are more independent and financially stable. I also feel that patience is equally important in relationships, which is not present in couples currently and can be a challenge for them in the future."

Jhanvi Gaur, a tarot card reading expert, also joined the show this week, adding a mystical touch to the island's journey.

'Temptation Island India' airs on JioCinema.

