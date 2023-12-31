'Nikki New Taxes': Trump team's new nickname for Prez rival Nikki Haley

Washington, DC [US], December 31 : In a recent move, Donald Trump's campaign team unveiled a new moniker for fellow Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley, labelling her "Nikki New Taxes," Fox News reported.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung criticised Haley's record, accusing her of having a 'troublesome' stance on taxes.

In a statement titled 'KISS OF DEATH: Nikki New Taxes', Cheung lambasted the former South Carolina governor, alleging a "total disdain for the working class" and a willingness to "sell out to lobbyist parasites," as reported by Fox News.

"The truth is finally coming out about Nikki Haley's troublesome record, showing her total disdain for the working class and a willingness to sell out to lobbyist parasites," the letter read. "She pushed for a WHOPPING 60 per cent increase in the state gas tax in South Carolina after promising voters she would never do so."

Despite serving as the US ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, Haley and the former President have had public disagreements.

In a recent ABC interview, 'This Week', Haley criticised the media's obsession with Trump, emphasising that normal people are concerned about affordability, loss of freedoms, and the size of the government.

"The normal people care about the fact that they can't afford things. They feel like their freedoms are being taken away. They think the government is too big. I know you all want to talk about every single word he says and every single tweet he does," she said.

While acknowledging disagreements with Trump, Haley noted a "good working relationship" with him.

"Anti-Trumpers want me to hate him, pro-Trumpers want me to love him, but this is where I stand. There are things I agree with the president on...I don't agree with the fact that, yes, we had a good economy while he was there, but he put us USD 8 trillion in debt that our kids are never going to forgive us for," she added.

On Trump's economic policies, she raised concerns about accumulating debt during his presidency and his approach to national security.

"I don't agree with how he handles national security," Haley stated, pointing out gaps in addressing the fentanyl flow and its impact on American lives.

"He focused on trade with China, but he did nothing about the fentanyl flow. He did nothing about the fact that fentanyl has killed so many of our Americans," Fox News quoted Haley as saying.

